Delta Asset Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised by $391,617; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder American Research & Management Boosted Its Holding by $753,128 as Stock Price Declined

American Research & Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 376 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 16,278 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 86,027 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59M, up from 78,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $62.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.96M was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $3.21M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.