Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake; Ing US Has 0.77 Sentiment

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 35.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 456,713 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock declined 17.03%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.73M shares with $25.11 million value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $5.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 6,287 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 127 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 165 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ing US Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 155.31 million shares, down from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ing US Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 131 Increased: 83 New Position: 44.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $992,387 activity. El-Khoury Hassane sold $55,900 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Wednesday, January 9. Shares for $42,000 were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR. MARTINO CAMILLO bought $64,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold CY shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Profit Mngmt Lc has invested 0.58% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 46,860 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 483 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 106,830 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 15,159 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 11,375 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding stated it has 114,974 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 302,578 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Lc stated it has 854,785 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Victory has invested 0.11% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.52% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Jfs Wealth Limited owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 28,636 shares to 109,950 valued at $17.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 634,370 shares and now owns 70,268 shares. Synalloy Cp Del (NASDAQ:SYNL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor had 3 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 24. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 25.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.08M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) has declined 4.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,175 activity.

Jet Capital Investors L P holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 282,353 shares or 6.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corsair Capital Management L.P. has 5.15% invested in the company for 450,886 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Llc has invested 5.11% in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.05 million shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.