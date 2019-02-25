Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Position in Bank Of Ny Mellon (BK) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; United Rentals (URI) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Its Stake by $402,128

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (BK) by 97.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 311,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $432,000, down from 319,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Ny Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 765,527 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 180.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $626,000, up from 1,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 376,366 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,000 shares to 3,984 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,362 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jane Street Lc holds 0.02% or 51,301 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 230 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 166,100 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,068 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney Communications invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 510,023 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 18,472 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Affinity Inv Advisors Lc holds 77,109 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,051 shares. Alps Advsr holds 2,881 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 9,304 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 307 shares in its portfolio.

More news for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “United Rentals: The Leader In The Equipment Rental Industry – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln National, United Rentals, FTI Consulting, American Woodmark, Schnitzer Steel Industries, and Kirkland’s â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” and published on January 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 52,000 shares to 341,292 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 67,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More important recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “Buffett Goes Bigger on Banks, Pumps Brakes on Apple Stock – Investorplace.com”, Gurufocus.com published: “BNY Mellon’s Pershing Climbs to the Top Spot for Brokerage Statements – GuruFocus.com” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of New York Mellon: Optimistic FY19 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2019.