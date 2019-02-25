Deutsche Bank Downgrades Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM); Diebold (DBD)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Diebold Inc (DBD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 93 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 88 sold and trimmed positions in Diebold Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 71.32 million shares, down from 79.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Diebold Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 50 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 35.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (NYSE:SQM) was decreased by equity research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a Hold rating in a a note made public on Monday morning.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 217,650 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) has declined 83.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SOLO, DBD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Freeport-McMoRan, Diebold Nixdorf, and Unisys Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diebold +15% on Q4 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) CEO Gerrard Schmid on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Groupon Drops After Downbeat Earnings; Lattice Semiconductor Shares Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $669.13 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for 3.91 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.41 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.71% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Innovative AI-lithium Play – Rapid Extraction Key to Unlocking US Lithium Resources – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oversold Lithium Could Be About To Rally – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 28, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Nemaska Ends Livent Lithium Supply Deal Following Financing Challenges – Investing News Network” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Nemaska’s Financing Shortfall Points to Future Lithium Output Challenges – Investing News Network” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Livent’s China caution clouds lithium industry outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 3 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 67,992 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 15.59% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia