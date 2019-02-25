Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.66 93.05M -2.23 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 12663.43 15.08M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -662.2% -295.8%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.45 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 137.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.6% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 2.12% -7.92% -12.71% -13.24% 140.33% 83.93%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.