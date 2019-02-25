Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 37.39M -4.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Table 2 shows Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -625.6% -76.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -1.31. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Roughly 10.7% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.25% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -5.59% -2.87% 43.22% -68.17% -79.14% -79.6%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.