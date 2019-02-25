Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Apr 5, 2019; Shorts at SUGARMADE (SGMD) Lowered By 99.09%

SUGARMADE INC (OTCMKTS:SGMD) had a decrease of 99.09% in short interest. SGMD’s SI was 1,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 99.09% from 185,800 shares previously. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0628. About shares traded. Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Apr 5, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Mar 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc’s current price of $99.87 translates into 0.69% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc’s dividend has Mar 20, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 586,332 shares traded or 78.16% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April

More important recent Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sugarmade signs LOI to acquire Sky Unlimitedr, raises FY2019 sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Sugarmade moves into european hydroponic market – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of November – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Digital Utilities Ventures to Become Seed to Sale Player in the $10 Billion Legal Cannabis Market – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in marketing and distributing paper products derived from non-wood sources. The company has market cap of $40.77 million. The firm produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, including double poly paper, disposable, clear, plastic cold, paper coffee, yogurt, and ice cream cups, as well as cup lids, cup sleeves, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other products for quick service restaurant industry. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the distribution of paper made from reclaimed sugarcane fiber.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 3.62% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Olstein Capital Mgmt L P has 0.32% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,890 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 4,356 shares. Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 13,273 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 12,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,287 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 65,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 25,900 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 20,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mgmt has 15,694 shares. Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Restaurant Stock Gets Monster Price Target – Schaeffers Research” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Biogen, Broadcom, Citigroup, Equifax, Fitbit, Intel, Kraft Heinz, Merck, Roku, Under Armour, UTC, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 5 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $108 target in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 1.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $974,803 activity. 400 shares were sold by KAY LARRY ALAN, worth $36,127 on Wednesday, November 7. The insider ADEL BRYAN R sold 10,488 shares worth $938,676.