Diodes (DIOD) Reaches $43.29 After 7.00% Up Move; THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO LTD SHA (THAFF) Shorts Up By 131.68%

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO LTD SHA (OTCMKTS:THAFF) had an increase of 131.68% in short interest. THAFF’s SI was 588,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 131.68% from 253,800 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1176 days are for THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO LTD SHA (OTCMKTS:THAFF)’s short sellers to cover THAFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1653 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:THAFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “COSCO International: Get The Shipping Services Business For Free With Multiple Catalysts On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.