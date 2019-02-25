Diodes (DIOD) Reaches $43.67 52-Week High; Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Shorts Down By 8.35%

The stock of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high and has $45.42 target or 4.00% above today’s $43.67 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.19B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $45.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $87.72M more. The stock increased 5.04% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 442,453 shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 10.88% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) had a decrease of 8.35% in short interest. VSTO’s SI was 3.40 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 8.35% from 3.71 million shares previously. With 644,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s short sellers to cover VSTO’s short positions. The SI to Vista Outdoor Inc’s float is 6.54%. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 150,582 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 30.33% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA TO FOCUS ON AMMUNITION, HUNTING & SHOOTING ACCESSORIES; 03/04/2018 – Vista Outdoor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen & Co LLC Exits Position in Vista Outdoor; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VISTA OUTDOOR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘DEVELOPING’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Sees FY19 Ebitda Margins of About 7%; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Announces Strategic Business Transformation Plan; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Aims to Exit Several Brands, Including Firearms; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SEES YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $60M; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Capital Management Buys 4.9% of Vista Outdoor; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $539.92 million. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.42 in 2018Q2.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $8.29 million activity.