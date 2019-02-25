Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Boosted Stake; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holding by $398,780 as Market Value Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 12.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88 million, down from 25,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 162,517 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 20.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 450.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 4,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $643,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 6.61 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold UTHR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 1.31% more from 39.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 6,038 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 512,427 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.17% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 325,317 shares. Strs Ohio holds 492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 467,147 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested in 29,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Indiana-based Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 4,400 shares stake. Axa reported 46,488 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 66,456 shares in its portfolio. 112,356 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 134,442 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 64,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2,684 shares to 18,507 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 18,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $15.54 million activity. ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold $1.60 million worth of stock or 14,108 shares. $95,580 worth of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) was sold by CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER on Thursday, September 6.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. Shares for $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 1,308 shares valued at $142,310 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source State Bank holds 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 83,053 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 1.16M shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn reported 256,431 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Gru Lc has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,907 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,756 shares. James Investment holds 100 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt accumulated 75,849 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 77,814 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 4,675 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Birmingham Al owns 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,005 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,411 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 128,475 were reported by Busey Trust Co. & Inv Grp Ltd holds 41,586 shares.