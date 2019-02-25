Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Arvest Trust Company Lowered Stake by $356,352; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Beach Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 161,941 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.94 million, down from 165,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 18.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 24,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 10.13 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca, California-based fund reported 107,524 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 119,249 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10,979 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Llc. Mairs & holds 2.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.93M shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt reported 3,975 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor owns 16,250 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,545 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 1.19% or 160,605 shares. 6,612 were reported by Assetmark. Kempner Capital Mgmt invested in 30,823 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 800,032 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Invest has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ls Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 172,338 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hilton-related (NYSE: HLT) hotel planned at Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Flamingo Crossings project – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on February 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Everyone Suddenly Loves Roku Stock â€¦ Should You? – Investorplace.com” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Q1: Boring, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Walt Disney, Tyson Foods and Keysight Technologies – Investorplace.com” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “110+ firms, including Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), to partner with Orlando jobs website for career fair – Orlando Business – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 425,153 shares to 629,856 shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M. Another trade for 4,623 shares valued at $508,992 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Monday, December 17. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

More important recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Not Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga”, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus: Strong Free Cash Flow Growth Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Pension invested in 2.23M shares. 13,445 are owned by Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. 134,859 are owned by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Eck Assocs holds 59,955 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel holds 1.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,820 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Inc reported 46,761 shares. Manchester Management Limited Co stated it has 11,785 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.61 million shares or 2.1% of the stock. Mai reported 0.62% stake. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 317,304 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Davis holds 1.09% or 26,870 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.76M shares.