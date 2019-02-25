Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holder Redmond Asset Management Upped Holding by $2.59 Million as Stock Declined; As Digital Realty (DLR) Share Price Declined, Huntington National Bank Has Upped Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 148.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 31,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 21,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 426,199 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty (DLR) by 16.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49M, up from 41,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Digital Realty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 198,522 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 1.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scharf Invs Llc holds 4.5% or 1.58 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 80,709 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.07% or 43,555 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% stake. Services Automobile Association holds 142,143 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 24.08 million shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Korea has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 55,703 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 10,746 shares. Smith Salley Assocs accumulated 4,355 shares. Indiana And holds 0.11% or 2,923 shares. Goelzer Management Incorporated holds 25,004 shares. Deltec Asset Lc owns 15,257 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $254.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8,807 shares to 23,179 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,544 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. The insider Sharp Christopher sold $913,036.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold DLR shares while 183 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 199.14 million shares or 0.10% less from 199.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Investment Ltd Com stated it has 38,485 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited Co accumulated 248,893 shares. Tcw Group has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tower Rech (Trc) holds 1,528 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak invested in 14,596 shares. Blair William Co Il invested in 4,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corp holds 1,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.23% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Polaris Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 1,218 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prtnrs. First Interstate Bancorp owns 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 32 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Intact Inc has 48,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 328,763 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Key Factors to Impact Digital Realty’s (DLR) Q4 Earnings – Zacks.com” on February 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Data Center Investment Should Pressure Independent Data Centers – Citi (EQIX) (DLR) (CONE) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: Growth Is Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Philly.com and their article: “The student-run Drexel Dragon Fund presents best investment ideas at NYSE – Philly.com” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Data center provider expanding in North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: February 20, 2019.