Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Its Unum Group (UNM) Stake by $8.86 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Cibc Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 227,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.56 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217.05 million, up from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.05M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 8.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,917 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.03 million, up from 138,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

More recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is the Tax Refund Controversy Overblown? – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank holds 463 shares. Perritt Cap Management Inc has 8,175 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 78,254 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 840,178 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 5,079 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 4,393 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc owns 1.05M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1.22 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 77,193 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning reported 0.04% stake. Atria holds 0.05% or 29,617 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 6,128 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). National Pension holds 1.28 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 33,321 shares to 127,061 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 21,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,570 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag accumulated 67,256 shares. 44,045 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 26,843 shares. 67,378 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company owns 25,202 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 6,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bartlett Ltd Liability owns 392 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 9,648 are held by Burney Company. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 352,843 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 19,836 shares. 6,033 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc). Srb accumulated 0.06% or 15,046 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.47% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP) by 138,448 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $42.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 409,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.99M shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

More important recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga”, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Union Pacific, CDW, Unum Group, LRAD, Spirit Realty Capital, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unum Group to present at the BofA Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference, New York – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.