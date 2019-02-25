Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Estee Lauder Co (EL) by $422,675; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Decreased Position by $19.43 Million as Market Value Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 4.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 104,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $445.44M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 155,001 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL) by 9.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.94M, down from 30,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 595,869 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.22 million activity. 9,609 shares valued at $1.79 million were sold by Gopal Ajei on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $601,060 was sold by THURK MICHAEL. $657,224 worth of stock was sold by Emswiler Shane on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by MAHONEY RICHARD S..

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $11.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 24,264 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $314.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 21,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 277 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.64% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,833 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake. Oak Ridge Llc stated it has 0.83% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 30,141 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 14,532 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 90,181 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 7,196 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco New York reported 1.92% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Toronto Dominion Bank has 59,207 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 87,817 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 108 shares stake. British Columbia Inv Corp has invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 19,017 shares. 1,387 were accumulated by Avalon Limited Company. Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Capstone Inv Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,800 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 12,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.06% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 118,142 shares. Sei Invests reported 154,988 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 75,738 shares. 9,686 are owned by Boston Advisors Lc. Prudential Plc owns 5,326 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 sales for $101.33 million activity. Another trade for 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million was sold by Polcer Gregory. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Freda Fabrizio sold $21.64 million. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, October 31 O’HARE MICHAEL sold $502,576 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,575 shares. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Trower Alexandra C. sold $693,341.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,897 shares to 3,385 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 20,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).