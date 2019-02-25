Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Comparing side by side

Both Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 775.78M 0.48 20.54M -0.74 0.00 Kemper Corporation 3.73B 1.44 188.40M 4.06 16.68

In table 1 we can see Donegal Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Donegal Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. -2.65% -4.8% -1.2% Kemper Corporation 5.05% 9.5% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Donegal Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kemper Corporation has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.5 per share and 3.69% dividend yield. Kemper Corporation offers an annual dividend of $0.96 per share, bundled with 1.17% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Donegal Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kemper Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Kemper Corporation has an average price target of $81, with potential downside of -2.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 67.9% of Kemper Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Donegal Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 0.14% 5.03% 0.66% 3.52% -18.71% -16.65% Kemper Corporation -11% -11.84% -21.15% -15.76% -1.05% -1.7%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was more bearish than Kemper Corporation.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Kemper Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.