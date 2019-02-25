Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Shorts at SHOAL GAMES LTD COMMON SHARES (SGLDF) Raised By 100%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 0.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 1,199 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 270,473 shares with $70.59 million value, up from 269,274 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $249.66. About 671,561 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

SHOAL GAMES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. SGLDF’s SI was 200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 0 days are for SHOAL GAMES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)’s short sellers to cover SGLDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3939 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shoal Games Ltd. owns and markets a non-gambling social bingo game in Anguilla and internationally. The company has market cap of $. Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children.

Another recent and important SHOAL GAMES LTD (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) news was published by Marketwired.com which published an article titled: “Bingo.com, Ltd. Completes Its Name and Symbol Change to Shoal Games Ltd. and SGLDF – Marketwired” on January 26, 2015.

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 8 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, January 2. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. 5,243 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. The insider RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96M. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. FORLENZA VINCENT A had sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18M. Borzi James W sold $1.49 million worth of stock. Lim James C sold $1.26M worth of stock. Shares for $1.07M were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 12,245 shares to 48,285 valued at $3.54 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 20,400 shares and now owns 6,675 shares. Worldpay Inc Cl A was reduced too.