Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Skywest (SKYW) by $1.03 Million; Btr Capital Management Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $426,518

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 66.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 17,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,458 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62M, up from 26,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 177,601 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has declined 6.08% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 50.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 2,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $187.88. About 1.82 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,980 shares to 10,661 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 172,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

More notable recent SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Overlooked Value ETFs & Stocks to Grab Now – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) CEO Russell Childs on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Shoe Carnival, SYNNEX, SkyWest, Middlefield and Univest – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air’s (ALK) Traffic & Load Factor Increase in January – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $574.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,320 shares to 200,560 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 12,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,967 shares, and cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

