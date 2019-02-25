Dropil (DROP) soars 5.38% on February 24-25

It was good day for Dropil (DROP), as it jumped by $2.93537999999999E-05 or 5.38%, touching $0.0005744958. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Dropil (DROP) is looking for the $0.00063194538 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00157922489492839. The highest price was $0.0005786892 and lowest of $0.0005339596 for February 24-25. The open was $0.000545142. It last traded at Tidex exchange.

For a month, Dropil (DROP) tokens went up 11.73% from $0.0005142 for coin. For 100 days DROP is down -74.28% from $0.002234. It traded at $0.004111 200 days ago. Dropil (DROP) has 30.00B coins mined with the market cap $17.23M. It has 30.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/01/2018. The Crypto DROP has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Dropil platform will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide users with autonomous tools to simplify the cryptocurrencies analysis, trading and storage. The Dropil platform enables autonomous trading by featuring a smart trading bot (Dex) with unmatched diversification and dynamic logic swapping. Moreover, it will feature arbitrage analysis and a smart wallet.

The Dropil token (DROP) is an ERC-20 token that will empower the Dropil platform.