Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Rose While United Asset Strategies Lowered Its Holding; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 76.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 30,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,420 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 13,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218,000, down from 16,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 318,554 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,962 shares to 38,456 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Duke Energy CEO asked about possible expansion, nuclearâ€™s future at Charlotte Rotary Club: Here's what she said. – Charlotte Business Journal" on January 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Piedmont Natural Gas to seek NC rate hike – Charlotte Business Journal" published on February 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Duke CEO sees possible Santee Cooper deal as â€˜growth opportunityâ€™ – Charlotte Business Journal" on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Firm solicits witnesses, plaintiffs for potential suit against Duke Energy over reported cybersecurity issues – Charlotte Business Journal" published on February 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Al Gore, civil rights advocate protest portion of Atlantic Coast Pipeline project – Charlotte Business Journal" with publication date: February 21, 2019.

