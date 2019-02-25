Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Its Praxair (PX) Position by $46.76 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Funds Has Increased Stake by $5.54 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 37.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.43 million, up from 261,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 35,608 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 44.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 24.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 292,266 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 911,914 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.23M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 100.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR SAYS TALKS WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS ARE CONSTRUCTIVE; 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year; 20/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS SET AUG 9 DEADLINE FOR DECISION ON LINDE, PRAXAIR MERGER AFTER LIFTING SUSPENSION OF PROCEEDINGS; 29/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR SAID TO FACE ROUGH RIDE IN EU MERGER REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – CO WILL BUILD, OWN & OPERATE SEVERAL HYDROGEN PLANTS & AIR SEPARATION UNITS; 15/03/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE SAYS MERGER PARTNERS CONTINUE TO WORK ON COMPLETING BUSINESS COMBINATION AS PLANNED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year; 27/04/2018 – Proposed Business Combination Between Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG Receives CFIUS Clearance, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 03/05/2018 – Linde says could talk to Praxair on threshold for sell-offs; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management invested in 0.21% or 1,600 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.2% or 45,004 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 188,718 shares. Hartford Fin Management stated it has 0.06% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PX). Ci Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability owns 43,404 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PX). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 141,845 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,608 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 43,059 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 344,967 shares. Janney Management Ltd Llc reported 37,497 shares stake. 5,180 are owned by First Utd Comml Bank. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 0.07% or 9,747 shares.

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PX) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form DEF 14A RMR Real Estate Income For: Apr 24 – StreetInsider.com” on February 25, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $538.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 820,415 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $24.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurance Maximizes Employee Potential with Cornerstone – Business Wire” on July 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand acquires hiring platform, announces recruiting solution – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Reports Acquisition of Grovo – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $13.63 million activity. BURLINGAME HAROLD W had sold 1,552 shares worth $78,842. $1.21M worth of stock was sold by Miller Adam L on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $114,396 were sold by Weiss Adam J. on Monday, September 17.