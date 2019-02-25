e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Reaches $9.42 After 8.00% Down Move; New South Capital Management Has Raised Hanesbrands (HBI) Position By $34.26 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stake by 40.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 1.90M shares as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s stock declined 15.87%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 6.63M shares with $122.25 million value, up from 4.73 million last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc. now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 2.41M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 374,877 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has declined 48.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0CThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $454.53 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $8.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELF worth $36.36M less.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 sales for $231,549 activity. $398,750 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by NELSON RONALD L. 40,688 shares were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr, worth $602,711 on Wednesday, December 12. 2,115 shares were sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman, worth $34,982. Hytinen Barry bought $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Tuesday, November 20. JOHNSON JOIA M also sold $330,322 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. 6,500 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $97,370.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 6,220 shares to 396,547 valued at $55.89 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) stake by 54,905 shares and now owns 274,395 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hanesbrands had 8 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 2. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Nomura. Buckingham Research maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $24 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,978 were accumulated by Brinker. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 551,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 36,053 were accumulated by Janney Mngmt Ltd Co. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 38,162 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.59% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 92,368 were reported by Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company. 88,860 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd. Korea Invest Corporation has 20,300 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has 29,326 shares. Pnc Financial Ser reported 155,224 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 980 shares. Asset Management holds 25,983 shares. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 26,869 shares.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $454.53 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

