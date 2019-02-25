E&G Advisors LP Lifted Its Cigna (CI) Stake by $478,400; Share Value Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Position by $1.71 Million as Share Price Declined

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $193.77. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – The current health-care marketplace is not sustainable, said Cigna CEO David Cordani; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 29/05/2018 – ANZ Sells OnePath NZ Business to Cigna for NZ$700 Million; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q EPS $3.72; 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL DELIVERS FIRST YEAR DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – EXPECTED TO GENERATE A GAIN ON SALE OF AROUND NZ$50 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 29/03/2018 – ESRX/CIGNA DEAL `HIGHLY PROBABLE,’ CREDIT SUISSE

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 22,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,892 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.17M, up from 664,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 5.23 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $263.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,697 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. $605,253 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares were sold by Triplett Michael W. On Friday, November 2 Sadler Jason D sold $4.51 million worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 21,189 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ifrah Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1,281 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 57,229 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability owns 9,320 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 225 shares. 48,262 are owned by Franklin Resources. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 0.03% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 89,122 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.21% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Icon Advisers Incorporated has 65,442 shares. Brandywine Invest holds 279,408 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Montag A has 3,843 shares. Hudson Bay Lp stated it has 0.32% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv owns 370 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 8,583 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $283.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 64,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kanawha Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 15,669 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brave Asset holds 0.61% or 15,369 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.16% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Co owns 124,614 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 144,773 shares. Beutel Goodman & Ltd owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% or 197,666 shares. Sensato Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,739 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Weiss Multi reported 156,500 shares stake. Sterling Management Ltd Llc has 176,653 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Com reported 309,854 shares.