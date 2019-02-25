Eastern Bank Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $810,768; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Eastern Bank decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 3.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 7,112 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Eastern Bank holds 206,282 shares with $23.59 million value, down from 213,394 last quarter. Microsoft now has $851.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 85,405 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 105 funds increased or started new positions, while 110 sold and reduced their holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors. The funds in our database now possess: 91.96 million shares, down from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Weingarten Realty Investors in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 78 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 1.06 million shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) has declined 9.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors for 308,230 shares. Security Capital Research & Management Inc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen & Steers Inc has 1.35% invested in the company for 15.43 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 1.01% in the stock. Real Estate Management Services Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 112,500 shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Among 8 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 10 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, January 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $113 target. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12 to “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, November 29 report. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Friday, September 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 1.94 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Llc has invested 7.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Mgmt Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 33,300 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 10.75% or 890,256 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 24.89M shares. Sol Cap Com accumulated 34,925 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 3.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Bancorp holds 74,852 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,150 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 44,092 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 154,509 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $432,000. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M. BROD FRANK H also sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.