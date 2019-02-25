Eastern Bank Upped Dominion Energy (D) Position; As International Business Machscom (IBM) Shares Declined, Smithfield Trust Company Upped Its Position

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,574 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 19,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 225,672 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 958.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 156,316 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (VO) by 5,273 shares to 210,470 shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,770 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Corporate (SCPB).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was made by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle of Omaha Abandons Oracleâ€™s Stock After Just 1 Quarter – Motley Fool” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM unveils power outage prevention tech – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How IBM Watson Plays In The Fintech Space (NYSE:IBM) – Benzinga” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines declares $1.57 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft vs. IBM: What’s the Better Stock Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 147,316 were accumulated by Huntington Commercial Bank. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,279 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edgestream LP has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meyer Handelman Company holds 2.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 354,029 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 83,200 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 62,312 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 22,369 shares. First Bank & Trust invested in 9,738 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Altavista Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,389 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,333 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp holds 0.14% or 1,407 shares in its portfolio. 15,004 are held by Sun Life Financial. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $300,003 activity. Chapman James R. also bought $300,003 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

More important recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bill limiting pipeline costs to ratepayers advances through Virginia legislature – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Forbes.com published article titled: “Anthony Joshua Opens NYSE: Why His Stock Is Soaring Prior To Jarrell Miller Championship Fight – Forbes”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy Branches Further South With SCANA – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN): 3 Days To Buy Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 115,918 shares to 622,706 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,178 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).