Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.66% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust N/A 5.18M 193.93 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 3.86% 3.77% -2.59% -2.55% -8.01% -6.92% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust had bearish trend while Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust pay is $0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 4.85%. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s competitors.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s peers beat on 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.