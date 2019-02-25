Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (EVO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has 13.79% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 2.42% 3.22% -3.39% -1.21% -7.6% -5.82% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust pay is $0.55 per share with a dividend yield of 4.34%. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s competitors.

Summary

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust.