Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (EVP) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 17.65M 14.87 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust pays out a $0.5 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.4% dividend yield. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I offers an annual dividend of $0.65 per share, bundled with 4.6% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.15% of Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust shares and 18.68% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust 2.28% 3.03% -4.18% -1.37% -6.42% -7.87% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.9% 1.57% -2.2% -2.55% -9.57% -8.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust was less bearish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I beats Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust.