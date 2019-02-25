Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (EVP) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|17.65M
|14.87
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust pays out a $0.5 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.4% dividend yield. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I offers an annual dividend of $0.65 per share, bundled with 4.6% dividend yield.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.15% of Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust shares and 18.68% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust
|2.28%
|3.03%
|-4.18%
|-1.37%
|-6.42%
|-7.87%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.9%
|1.57%
|-2.2%
|-2.55%
|-9.57%
|-8.15%
For the past year Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust was less bearish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I beats Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust.