Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding By $491,682; Shorts at SEVEN GENERATION ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SH (SVRGF) Lowered By 8.67%

SEVEN GENERATION ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had a decrease of 8.67% in short interest. SVRGF’s SI was 2.37M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 8.67% from 2.60M shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 516 days are for SEVEN GENERATION ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)’s short sellers to cover SVRGF’s short positions. It closed at $7.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 9.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 8,626 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 97,229 shares with $5.62M value, up from 88,603 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $34.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 712,026 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Mattson George N, worth $211,460. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $175,419 was made by EASTER WILLIAM H III on Friday, August 31. $249,743 worth of stock was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. 21,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert. $3.00M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by Bastian Edward H.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stake by 30,460 shares to 109,173 valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 12,756 shares and now owns 96,390 shares. Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) was reduced too.

