Edge Wealth Management Upped Its Southern Co/The (SO) Position by $1.05 Million; Sands Capital Management Upped Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Position by $5.79 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 19.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 24,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 149,851 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.53 million, up from 125,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 5.68M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 9.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 28,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,452 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.17 million, up from 299,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 65,175 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 19.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $35.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 1.11 million shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $157.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 89,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank reported 159,752 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,019 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.06% or 12,964 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 16,100 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 0.78% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.78M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Finance Ser invested in 0.07% or 3,230 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.64 million shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 39,800 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.64% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 202 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 400 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Inc has invested 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fdx Advisors owns 59,903 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $416.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 8,000 shares to 55 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 13,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.84 million activity. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. $1.66 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Wilson Anthony L on Tuesday, December 4. 15,000 shares valued at $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S – on Monday, December 3.