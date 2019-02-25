Edmp Increased Its Position in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by $383,790; Tci Wealth Advisors Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut by $333,120

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by 19.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, up from 59,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 415,978 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,267 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $981,000, down from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 7.94M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,000 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 50,314 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% or 17,295 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 268,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 3,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 6,970 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 34,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 76,244 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fil reported 0.07% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 690 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,620. GOINGS E V had bought 3,700 shares worth $99,622 on Friday, February 8. CAMERON SUSAN M. bought 3,687 shares worth $99,844.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware: I’m Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Clementia Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tupperware Is Priced For Another Great Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $239.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,328 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,729 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% or 9,916 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Natl Bank And Trust holds 10,698 shares. Indiana And Invest Management holds 0.19% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0.19% or 38,633 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 12,658 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 277,606 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,011 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 5,121 shares. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership reported 940,941 shares stake. Nadler Fincl Gp has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,292 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 1.58% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Patten Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 607,225 shares. Wms Partners Limited Company stated it has 18,588 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CAGNY wrapups on Coca-Cola, Altria and Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cronos Group (CRON) Shareholders Approve C$2.4 Billion Strategic Investment from Altria Group (MO) – StreetInsider.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Altria (NYSE:MO), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) And More – Benzinga” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +2% after updating FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.