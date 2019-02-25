Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Raised Position by $253.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Holding in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 21.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8.37 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46B, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $172.51. About 1.43M shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 242,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.47 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $347.88 million, up from 19.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 1.49M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 31,785 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $91.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 152,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,312 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More important recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $1,000,000 | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 24, 2019, also Fool.ca published article titled: “Casual Investors: Do You Own These 3 Canadian Super Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Q4 helped by Asia growth, lower U.S. taxes, expense efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Asia Growth in 2018 Propelled These 2 Stocks: Is it Time to Sell? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences EPS in-line, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Ellie Mae Shares Jump On Acquisition News – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $35.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 247,225 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $312.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 267,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).