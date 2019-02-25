Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Its Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Position by $832,860; Riverhead Capital Management Position in Mercury General (MCY) Cut by $1.28 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 9.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 784,696 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.49 million, up from 715,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.01M market cap company. The stock increased 8.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has risen 56.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 67.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 25,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,443 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $624,000, down from 38,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 250,939 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 4.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold MCY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.65 million shares or 1.39% less from 26.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 11,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,176 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 12,095 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 5,316 shares. Da Davidson Company accumulated 0.02% or 16,904 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com stated it has 7,450 shares. 276,451 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.01% or 1.13M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 61,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Research Global Investors reported 1.70 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 55,200 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 51 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 3,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 35,479 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 10,695 shares to 19,822 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 48,000 shares to 149,000 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.56, from 2.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold NDLS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 28.41 million shares or 20.45% more from 23.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 155,282 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Fil stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Int Group Incorporated owns 9,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 21,172 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Federated Pa owns 522 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 348,363 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 10,956 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 93,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 310,694 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate accumulated 1,825 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).