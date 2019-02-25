Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted James Financial Grp (BOTJ) Holding By $315,000; Shorts at Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Lowered By 81.13%

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:SPE) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. SPE’s SI was 1,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 5,300 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:SPE)’s short sellers to cover SPE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 8,433 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) has declined 8.67% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased James Financial Grp (BOTJ) stake by 11.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 21,000 shares as James Financial Grp (BOTJ)’s stock declined 15.90%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 199,317 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 178,317 last quarter. James Financial Grp now has $64.14M valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 3,766 shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has declined 7.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BOTJ News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of the James Financial Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOTJ); 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Return on Avg Assets Rose to 0.72%; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Total Assets $653.6M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Net Interest Income Before the Provision for Loan Losses $5.33M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 1 investors sold Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.08 million shares or 2.81% more from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Css Limited Liability Il has 0.13% invested in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). First Manhattan Communication holds 0% or 10,000 shares. 625 were reported by Fincl Architects Inc. 17,786 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Scotia Capital owns 21,643 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Moreover, Fincl Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Rivernorth Capital Mngmt invested 0.09% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.66% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) or 257,935 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). The Minnesota-based Sit Inv has invested 0.23% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 56,696 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 17,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $112.52 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

More notable recent Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interview With Phil Goldstein And Andrew Dakos Of Bulldog Investors, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPE Rights: Exercise Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results; Provides 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K Avianca Holdings SA For: Feb 22 – StreetInsider.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Wins Three Innovation Awards From SPE Europe – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 48,000 shares to 149,000 valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 11,225 shares and now owns 22,564 shares. Barnes & Noble was reduced too.

More notable recent Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Gain Amid Flurry of Trade News; Dow Extends Historic Streak – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Close Update: Dow Closes Above 26,000 as US Stock Indexes Post Weekly Gains – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boost in tech shares sends Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Nasdaq and NYSE file lawsuits against SEC – Business Insider” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Forget bitcoin, cannabis is the place to go, says US wealth advisor – CNBC” with publication date: February 22, 2019.