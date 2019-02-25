Ejf Capital Boosted Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Holding by $3.11 Million; Bb&T Maintains Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 100,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.65 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 204,151 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 23.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 131,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.98M, up from 979,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

More important recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Buy Flagstar Bancorp – Cramer’s Lightning Round (9/14/18) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) CEO Sandro DiNello on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allergan, Boeing, Facebook, GoPro, Microsoft, Pfizer, Shell, ServiceNow, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo sells 52 bank branches in Midwest to Flagstar Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 159,734 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $33.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.93, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold FBC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 54.52 million shares or 2.73% more from 53.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 56,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.49% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Moreover, Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Moreover, Advsr Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 0.02% or 87,900 shares. Mp (Thrift) Advisers Iii Ltd Liability Co holds 27.60 million shares or 100% of its portfolio. 65,190 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Fj Mngmt owns 150,500 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 10,041 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability has 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 34,431 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marietta Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bender Robert And holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,822 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,739 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17.83M shares. Kempner, Texas-based fund reported 26,455 shares. Spectrum Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Busey has 1.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 454,682 shares. 3.45M are owned by Swedbank. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company holds 55,157 shares. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 204,934 shares. Tiemann Invest Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 1.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 113,861 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 12,422 shares to 25,420 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,518 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group’s Late-Stage Pipeline Looks Well Positioned – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer: Strong Buy Heading Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, FY EPS Guidance Misses Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer recalls contaminated high blood pressure drug in Japan – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.