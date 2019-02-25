Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT)

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) and Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) compete with each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.14 19.56 Cott Corporation 2.34B 0.83 34.80M 0.01 2438.33

Table 1 demonstrates Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Cott Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is currently more affordable than Cott Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Cott Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 15.5% 5.9% Cott Corporation 1.49% 34.7% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cott Corporation’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Cott Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cott Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. dividend pay is $0.07 per share with 0.33% dividend yield annually. Cott Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.24 per share and at a 1.73% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.1% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Cott Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 87% are Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cott Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. 5.13% 2.9% -2.96% -12.13% -11.95% -23.77% Cott Corporation -1.48% -5.25% -4.63% -9.3% -16.4% -12.18%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cott Corporation.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats Embotelladora Andina S.A. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.