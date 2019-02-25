Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered By $10.89 Million Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding; Shorts at Vince Holding (VNCE) Lowered By 0.3%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. VNCE’s SI was 299,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 300,400 shares previously. With 27,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)’s short sellers to cover VNCE’s short positions. The SI to Vince Holding Corp’s float is 9.72%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 4,432 shares traded. Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) has risen 106.20% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VNCE News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 12/04/2018 – Vince Holding 4Q Net $74.5M; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Wrestlemania 2018 Rumors: Former Wrestler Vince McMahon to Take Part in the Event?; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Divina Vince Camuto; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Vince Carter is a real mess after nearly breaking a Warrior; 12/04/2018 – Vince Holding 4Q EPS $6.41; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 New York Post: Vince Staples wants fans to fund his retirement

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 46.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 253,184 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 289,149 shares with $12.55M value, down from 542,333 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 276,721 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 700.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.19% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Voceramunications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 139,908 shares to 457,435 valued at $16.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 30,520 shares and now owns 400,033 shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc was raised too.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $161.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It has a 2.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand.