Encana Corporation (ECA) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Comparison side by side

Both Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana Corporation 5.23B 1.96 190.00M 0.14 44.50 BP p.l.c. 297.22B 0.48 9.38B 2.88 13.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Encana Corporation and BP p.l.c. BP p.l.c. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Encana Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Encana Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Encana Corporation and BP p.l.c.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana Corporation -3.63% -2.9% -1.2% BP p.l.c. 3.16% 8.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Encana Corporation is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.1. BP p.l.c.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Encana Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor BP p.l.c.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. BP p.l.c. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Encana Corporation.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Encana Corporation pay is $0.06 per share with a dividend yield of 0.87%. The dividend yield for BP p.l.c. is 0.96% while its annual dividend payout is $0.41 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Encana Corporation and BP p.l.c. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 BP p.l.c. 0 1 3 2.75

Encana Corporation’s average price target is $10.25, while its potential upside is 48.77%. Competitively the average price target of BP p.l.c. is $41, which is potential -3.44% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Encana Corporation appears more favorable than BP p.l.c., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encana Corporation and BP p.l.c. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 13.3% respectively. Encana Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.12%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BP p.l.c.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encana Corporation -7.29% -29.04% -48.13% -51.25% -46.66% -53.26% BP p.l.c. -2.43% -8.68% -6.46% -16.45% 0.15% -6.33%

For the past year Encana Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than BP p.l.c.

Summary

BP p.l.c. beats Encana Corporation on 14 of the 17 factors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.