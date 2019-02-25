Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Comparing side by side

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings Inc. 1.80B 1.81 103.90M 2.16 21.73 Edgewell Personal Care Company 2.22B 1.11 96.20M 2.29 18.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company. Edgewell Personal Care Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Energizer Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings Inc. 5.77% 248.2% 4.4% Edgewell Personal Care Company 4.33% 6% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta indicates that Energizer Holdings Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energizer Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company has 1.3 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Dividends

Energizer Holdings Inc. pays out $1.17 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.54%. No dividend is paid out for Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 5 1 2.17

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.12% and an $61.33 average price target. Competitively Edgewell Personal Care Company has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 4.96%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Energizer Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energizer Holdings Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energizer Holdings Inc. 4.53% -23.66% -24.25% -22.29% -1.64% -2.33% Edgewell Personal Care Company 2.39% -9.78% -15.86% -10.59% -27.74% -27.93%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats on 13 of the 16 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.