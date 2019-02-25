Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $776,736 as Valuation Declined; Suncoast Equity Management Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Declined

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2127.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 43,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.26M, up from 2,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 8.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 2.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 97,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.28M, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 2.04M shares traded. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1.01M shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 35,950 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,701 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Prns Llc has 12,405 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 613,331 shares. Cetera Lc holds 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) or 10,697 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 105,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 271,119 shares. 47,108 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank. 10,309 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Citigroup Incorporated has 220,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 29.57 million shares. General Amer Investors Com has invested 1.11% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Conning invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) by 161,918 shares to 498,918 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $429.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 113,120 shares to 350,089 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.