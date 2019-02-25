Eog Resources (EOG) Share Price Declined While Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $315,640

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 94.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 117,461 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.58M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 2.83M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $31.18 million activity. Reibel Jeff sold $551,457 worth of stock or 5,239 shares. 4,792 shares valued at $489,215 were sold by WILBURN TYREE G on Thursday, December 6. 2,756 shares were sold by Stelly Donald Dwayne, worth $273,730 on Friday, September 7.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Etf/Usa by 5,354 shares to 5,358 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.85, from 2.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LHCG shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.54 million shares or 0.11% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 0.4% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 69,739 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 305,066 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 4,534 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.28% or 33,400 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 27 shares. 5,475 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 225,669 shares. Shelton Cap Management has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 2,932 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 55,987 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 10,167 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 79,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 66.13% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.62 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $32.31 million for 26.71 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,320 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny reported 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spc Financial has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 380,908 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 62,700 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 5.09 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Lp has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 18,697 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp. Old National Financial Bank In stated it has 41,808 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 127,213 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 8,816 shares. Granite Prns has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,726 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs invested in 159,079 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 124.64% or $0.86 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $898.86M for 15.31 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. 2,388 shares were sold by Yacob Ezra Y, worth $235,851 on Wednesday, January 9. $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11. WISNER FRANK G also sold $291,679 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares.

