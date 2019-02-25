EP Energy (EPE) Reaches $0.64 1 Year Low; Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

The stock of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.61 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.64 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $164.42 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $0.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.22 million less. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 489,100 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) has declined 39.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 21/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP COMMENTS ON EARNINGS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP OF GHANA FY PROFIT 87M CEDIS VS 68M CEDIS; 27/03/2018 – SHANGHAI SANMAO ENTERPRISE GROUP 600689.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 28 AMID UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – EP Energy Reports 1Q’18 Results Which Beat Production and Capital Guidance — Guides Production Rate Up and Capital Spend Down for 2Q’18; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates EP Energy’s New 1.125-Lien Nts ‘B’; Recov Rtg: ‘1’; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ BlackStar Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEGI); 08/05/2018 – EP Energy Reports 1Q’18 Results Which Beat Production and Capital Guidance — Guides Production Rate Up and Capital Spend Down; 17/05/2018 – EP ENERGY LLC – CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Pricing of 7.750% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 26.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 42,373 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 200,036 shares with $12.19 million value, up from 157,663 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $61.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 2.81M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $164.42 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EP Energy Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 162.56 million shares or 4.64% less from 170.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,789 are owned by Wells Fargo Comm Mn. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Evergreen Capital Lc owns 26,435 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) for 219,711 shares. Intll invested 0% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. King Street Cap Management L P reported 0.37% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 3,016 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) or 31,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,968 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) for 178,050 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Llc has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) for 166,889 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 3.98 million shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 754,727 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by EP Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Schorn Patrick had bought 10,000 shares worth $375,500 on Thursday, December 20. Shares for $660,000 were sold by Le Peuch Olivier on Friday, January 18. $3.40 million worth of stock was sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of stock.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 4,366 shares to 147,806 valued at $11.32 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,055 shares and now owns 193,965 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.