EPS for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Expected At $-0.67; Scholastic (SCHL) Shorts Down By 11.28%

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) had a decrease of 11.28% in short interest. SCHL’s SI was 948,300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 11.28% from 1.07M shares previously. With 121,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s short sellers to cover SCHL’s short positions. The SI to Scholastic Corporation’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 110,765 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has risen 1.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S

Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $-0.67 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $-0.62 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s analysts see 6.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 219,744 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 37.04% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $28.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Quisel John D sold $254,490. $30.37M worth of stock was bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18. 12,500 Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares with value of $675,000 were sold by MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F. 5,788 shares were sold by Kumar Ravindra, worth $248,546 on Wednesday, January 2. Dable Habib J also sold $671,610 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Tuesday, December 4.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

More recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 2 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 10. PiperJaffray upgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Tuesday, September 18 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 9.61% more from 38.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Mgmt owns 213,497 shares. Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 3.43M shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 12,498 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 43,843 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 108,021 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). California-based Bailard has invested 0.04% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, Ameritas Invest has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Hong Kong-based Hillhouse Management Limited has invested 1.23% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 4,317 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 127.88 P/E ratio. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Cronos Group, Constellation Brands, Eagle Materials, Itron, The Hanover Insurance Group, and Scholastic â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Five New and Updated Digital Programs from Scholastic Support Personalized PreK-6 Literacy Instruction – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scholastic -8.2% as revenues drop further than expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.48 million activity. On Thursday, September 27 Boyko Alan J sold $583,838 worth of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) or 12,953 shares. NEWMAN JUDITH had sold 2,500 shares worth $105,013 on Tuesday, October 30. Hukkanen Paul sold $9,458 worth of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) on Monday, October 1. 6,634 shares were sold by DAVIES JOHN L, worth $306,058 on Monday, October 1. Shares for $91,520 were sold by ROBINSON RICHARD. Shares for $81,920 were sold by HEDDEN ANDREWS S.