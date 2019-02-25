EPS for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Expected At $0.07; Shorts at Sanchez Energy (SN) Lowered By 4.4%

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) had a decrease of 4.4% in short interest. SN’s SI was 25.55 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 4.4% from 26.73 million shares previously. With 3.28M avg volume, 8 days are for Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN)’s short sellers to cover SN’s short positions. The SI to Sanchez Energy Corporation’s float is 34.77%. It closed at $0.3607 lastly. It is down 93.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY REPORTS 15% BORROWING BASE BOOST; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP – NOW EXPECT FY CAPITAL BUDGET TO BE BETWEEN $475 MLN AND $525 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Exits Position in Sanchez Energy; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Rev $251.2M; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sanchez Energy; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. EPS 16.0C; 14/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Completes Spring 2018 Redetermination; Announces 15% Borrowing Base Increase; 10/04/2018 Sanchez Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report $0.07 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. ABEV’s profit would be $1.10 billion giving it 17.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Ambev S.A.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 21.98M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $75.95 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 27.5 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, Pace??a, Taqui??a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, B??ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

More news for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Conagra Brands, Intel and Franklin Resources – Investorplace.com” on February 14, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Citrix Systems and Vulcan Materials – Investorplace.com” and published on February 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company has market cap of $29.61 million. It currently focuses on the horizontal development of resource from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Among 2 analysts covering Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sanchez Energy Corporation had 2 analyst reports since November 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of SN in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, November 25.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $53,883 activity. Another trade for 21,877 shares valued at $53,883 was sold by Thill Howard J SR.