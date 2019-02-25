EPS for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP) Expected At $-0.21; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Eqt (EQT) Position By $992,728

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) to report $-0.21 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 320.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 14.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 164,429 shares traded or 107.19% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 12.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 22,562 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 21.55%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 155,056 shares with $6.86 million value, down from 177,618 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 2.75 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 55,548 shares to 786,370 valued at $27.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 59,918 shares and now owns 758,697 shares. Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 20 buys, and 0 sales for $3.44 million activity. $163,300 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. $93,159 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Centofanti Erin R. bought $198,420 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 2,960 shares worth $49,817 on Friday, November 16. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $26,257 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, January 1. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $12,675 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, January 1. BEHRMAN PHILIP G bought 20,000 shares worth $330,200.

Among 8 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT had 11 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo reinitiated the shares of EQT in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated holds 407,537 shares. Welch Prtnrs Lc New York holds 52,971 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 84,306 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Mgmt Ltd Com invested 3.94% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Farmers Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. 5,305 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. Cushing Asset Management LP owns 0.11% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 87,200 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Van Eck has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Cohen And Steers accumulated 74,522 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 149,500 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.49% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $796.01 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.