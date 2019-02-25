EPS for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Expected At $-0.54; Constellation Brands Has 1.05 Sentiment

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 346 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 330 decreased and sold stakes in Constellation Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 133.03 million shares, down from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Constellation Brands Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 19 to 18 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 74 Reduced: 256 Increased: 240 New Position: 106.

Analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to report $-0.54 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $-0.69 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 10.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 61,938 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 61.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 21/03/2018 – CDTX: STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY; 19/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – FAVORABLE SAFETY,TOLERABILITY,EFFICACY OBSERVED IN ONCE-WEEKLY ECHINOCANDIN FOR DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT INVASIVE FUNGAL INFECTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDTX); 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL DATA AND ANALYSES FROM STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY RESULTS IN BOTH REZAFUNGIN ARMS; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES

More notable recent Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cidara inks $50M stock sales agreement with Cantor – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cidara: Can The Market Be That Stupid? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cidara Therapeutics Announces Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $76.32 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

The stock increased 2.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 3.91 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $32.08 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 15.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. for 4.28 million shares. Melvin Capital Management Lp owns 3.68 million shares or 8.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp has 8.09% invested in the company for 509,842 shares. The New York-based Two Creeks Capital Management Lp has invested 7.65% in the stock. Axel Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $68.19 million activity.