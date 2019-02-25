EPS for Costco Wholesale (COST) Expected At $1.65; Siteone Landscape Supply (SITE) Shorts Increased By 5.41%

Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. SITE’s SI was 6.36 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 6.03M shares previously. With 515,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)’s short sellers to cover SITE’s short positions. The SI to Siteone Landscape Supply Inc’s float is 16.66%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 448,312 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 18.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Acquired by SiteOne Landscape Supply; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $1.65 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 16.20% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. COST’s profit would be $726.81M giving it 32.77 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 2.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 12 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, December 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $220 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $223 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260 target in Monday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. $707,430 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W. 6,600 shares valued at $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $5.03M was made by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. 1,611 shares were sold by DECKER SUSAN L, worth $332,108 on Friday, January 4. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22M was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, October 30. $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $95.27 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 29.35 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 31.94 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.