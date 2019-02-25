EPS for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Expected At $0.13; Renasant (RNST) Shorts Up By 31.7%

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $0.13 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. DXCM’s profit would be $11.55M giving it 263.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, DexCom, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.42% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 3.71M shares traded or 154.90% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 105.85% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) had an increase of 31.7% in short interest. RNST’s SI was 1.19M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 31.7% from 902,500 shares previously. With 172,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s short sellers to cover RNST’s short positions. The SI to Renasant Corporation’s float is 2.5%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 213,076 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 21.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – Suggs Joins Renasant Boards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.16 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It has a 282.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patient's mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

Among 8 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DexCom had 12 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 84.12 million shares or 4.99% less from 88.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 349,363 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,280 shares. Fiduciary Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,925 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 2,300 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 443,523 shares. Pura Vida Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 45,560 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd has 0.39% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 520,135 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 4,312 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% stake. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.12% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 11,674 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell And Loewy has 5.12% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 286,554 shares. Grandeur Peak Llc holds 4,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 4,000 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 40 sales for $32.95 million activity. 3,114 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $439,841 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert. SAYER KEVIN R sold $3.66 million worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, September 10. DOUBLEDAY RICHARD sold $788,210 worth of stock. $627,294 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by ACE HEATHER S. Balo Andrew K sold 5,000 shares worth $725,851. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $57,104 was made by Murphy Patrick Michael on Friday, February 8. ALTMAN STEVEN R also sold $292,593 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, January 2.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.