EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Expected At $0.37; Last Week TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Monday, February 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 4. The stock of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) on Thursday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of TALK in report on Monday, October 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 22 by Barclays Capital. Numis Securities maintained TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) rating on Friday, February 1. Numis Securities has “Sell” rating and GBX 80 target. See TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) latest ratings:

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.37 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.77 EPS change or 67.54% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $3.39M giving it 32.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see -63.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 45,308 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 77.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Raises Quarter Dividend to 37.5c Vs. 35c; 27/03/2018 – Sangfor HCI’s Latest Release Introduces Integrated Data Protection; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP 4Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55.8M; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – HCI GROUP 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $53.5M; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $55.8 MLN COMPARED WITH $63.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCI) Tablets, 625 mg; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 02/05/2018 – HCI Prepared to Increase Floor Price From $16.50 to $18/Share

The stock decreased 2.19% or GBX 2.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 95.8. About 691,543 shares traded. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. The company has market cap of 1.09 billion GBP. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network security and filtering system. It has a 239.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various business-grade communications services and products, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

