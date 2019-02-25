EPS for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Expected At $-0.42; Sophiris Bio Inchares (SPHS) Sellers Decreased By 4.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $-0.42 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Kindred Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 108,935 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has risen 63.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.18% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION

Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. SPHS's SI was 2.26 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 2.38 million shares previously. With 219,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS)'s short sellers to cover SPHS's short positions. The SI to Sophiris Bio Inchares's float is 7.94%. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 67,040 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has risen 5.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $410.99 million. The company's product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 9.04% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 167,612 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 17,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 63,918 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 8,537 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 334,411 shares. Moreover, General Company Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 10,260 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 5,993 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P invested in 0.01% or 1.35M shares. 90,847 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. Millennium Limited Company reported 11,653 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 381,096 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 32,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $4.34 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $591,488 was made by Chin Richard on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Townsend Raymond sold 3,000 shares worth $39,958. On Friday, January 18 Park West Asset Management LLC bought $7.05M worth of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 741,840 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $26,339 activity. Shares for $26,339 were bought by WOODS RANDALL E on Wednesday, September 19.

