EPS for Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) Expected At $0.28; Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) Sentiment Is 0.98

Analysts expect Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report $0.28 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. PNTR’s profit would be $2.28M giving it 13.23 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 2,420 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has declined 29.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M

Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 231 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 235 reduced and sold their equity positions in Newell Rubbermaid Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 443.44 million shares, down from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Newell Rubbermaid Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 179 Increased: 158 New Position: 73.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management services and products for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.52 million. It operates in three divisions: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and makes MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 10.76M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.